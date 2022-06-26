Charles L. "Hammer" Hall, Sr., 88, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, at Lancaster Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Born in Lancaster Twp., he was the son of the late Sidney and Dorothy Mae (Stark) Hall. Hammer was the beloved husband of Thelma (Hallman) Hall, and they would have celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary this coming July.
Hammer worked at Kunzler & Company in Lancaster for 42 years, retiring in 1998. He began as a meat cutter and later worked in the shipping department. A member of the Pearl Street United Methodist Church in Lancaster, he was active with the clothing bank and annual spaghetti dinner. Hammer was also a talented woodworker who enjoyed making furniture.
An accomplished athlete in his younger days, Hammer was invited to try out for the major league baseball team, the Philadelphia Athletics in 1951 and 1952 as a catcher. Hammer loved sports, rooting for his beloved Milwaukee\Atlanta Braves in baseball and the Green Bay Packers in football.
He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter. Hammer and his siblings could be found deer hunting in Potter County every weekend during the fall. Often returning home with only stories, their trips were family folklore. Hammer continued this tradition with his sons and nephews. He loved fishing, especially with his grandchildren.
Along with his wife, Thelma, Hammer is survived by four children: Charles L. Hall, Jr. and his wife Jennifer of Lancaster; Dennis W. Hall of Nevada; Russell S. Hall and his wife Jean of Leola; and Susan Wakefield and her husband Todd of Marietta. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren, Janice Marlett, Raquel Wiker, Ross Hall (Brianna), Kayla Hall, Stephanie Hall and Sydney Wakefield. He is also survived by a sister, Linda Criticos, and special nephews, nieces, and cousins. He was preceded in death by three children, Robin K., Timothy E. and Thomas E. Hall, and three brothers, Sidney, Robert and Jack Hall.
Hammer's family sends a heartfelt thank you to the 5th floor staff of the Lancaster Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. He received exceptional care and was treated like a member of their own families. Their kindness and support was greatly appreciated.
Contributions in Hammer's memory can be made to the Ronald McDonald House, Central Pennsylvania, 745 West Governor Road, Hershey, PA 17033. https://www.rmhc-centralpa.org/
For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »