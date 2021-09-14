Charles L. Erb, age 89, formerly of Bart, PA, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Oak Leaf Manor South of Millersville. He was the husband of the late Annie K. Welk Erb, who passed away on October 30, 2020. He was born in Bart Township, son of the late Ross & Esther Lefever Erb. In the past he was a very active member of the Georgetown United Methodist Church, where he was a trustee and caretaker of the cemetery. Charlie worked for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for 36 years retiring in 1991. He graduated from Solanco High School class of 1949. He was a member of the Bart Township Fire Company for over 50 years. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict serving in the Army.
Surviving is a daughter Cheryl Erb of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by a sister Nancy Boyce.
Funeral service will take place at the Georgetown United Methodist Church, 1070 Georgetown Road, Bart, PA on Wednesday, September 15th at 11 a.m., with a viewing from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Linda Harnish will be officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers contribution may be made to the Georgetown United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 76, Bart, PA 17503 or to the Bart Township Fire Company, P.O. Box 72, Bart, PA 17503. shiveryfuneralhome.com