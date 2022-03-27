Charles L. "Chuck" Griest, Jr., 68, of Refton, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Darlene F. (Reed) Griest, with whom he shared 20 years of marriage.
Born December 9, 1953, he was the son of the late Charles and Frances (Wilson) Griest.
Chuck was a graduate of Solanco High School, class of 1971, where he lettered in both wrestling and track and field. In his early years he was employed as a machine mechanic for Hamilton Technologies/Bulova Technologies. Chuck went on to become a long-haul truck driver, retiring in 2020 after 22 years of service.
Chuck loved the outdoors. Hunting, fishing, hiking, camp fires, and living off the land were some of his greatest passions. As a child, Chuck was very active in the Boy Scouts for many years. He was also very interested in science fiction books, TV, and movies. Many nights he could be found asleep in his recliner with an open book across his chest. Chuck found cooking to be relaxing, and was well-known for baking bread and apple crisp, and for making his own recipes. He was an active member of Refton Brethren in Christ Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Kelly Ritchey, wife of Jeffrey, of Millersville; a son, Rick Griest, husband of Danielle, of Greensboro, NC; grandchildren, Layne and Megan Ritchey, and Harper and Connor Griest; brother, Veryl Griest, husband of Alexis, of Peach Bottom; sisters, Tina Devonshire, wife of Garland, of New Providence, Marcie Willburn, of Quarryville, and Mary Stottlemyer, wife of Tom, of Paradise.
A Celebration of Chuck's life will be announced at a later date. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Chuck's memory to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
To leave an online condolence, please visit