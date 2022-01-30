Charles L. Allen, 75 of Luther Acres, died on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 after a long illness. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late John L. Allen and Ruth E. (Zimmerman) Allen. His life partner was Darla B. Lamoureux. Surviving are 2 step-daughters, Julie Conner (Derek) and Diane Gegg (Stephen), and 5 step-grandchildren. He was also survived by a brother, Dennis J. Allen of Collins, PA (Quarryville).
Mr. Allen was a 1964 graduate of Solanco High School and a 2007 graduate of Penn Foster College. From 1964-2004 he was employed by Armstrong World Industries in Physics Research, Rheology, and Heat Transfer. He was a member of ASTM (American Society of Testing and Methods) and the Society of Rheology. In addition, he was President, Treasurer, and Travel Chairperson of ARTA (Armstrong Recreation and Travel Association). He also was a member of the Lancaster Historic Preservation Trust and the Conestoga Country Club.
Mr. Allen was an avid traveler all of his adult life. He was to all of the world’s continents many times amassing a total 118 countries visited. Mr. Allen escorted groups to many very remote destinations He was a member of the Century Club. In his early adulthood, he was a professional Photographer, combining travel and aerial photography. Aviation, Railroading, Cruising, and Astronomy were intense passions.
He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Lancaster. Mr. Allen was active in the community for many years and touched many lives.
Grateful thanks to Luthercare nurses, nurse aides, and Hospice personnel for Charles’ compassionate care.
Private interment will take place at Conestoga Memorial Park. Memorial services will be held to celebrate Charles’ life at a later date in the spring. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »