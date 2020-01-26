Charles Kent Perella, age 78, passed away on Saturday evening, January 18, 2020, at the Lancaster General Hospital. He was born on September 20, 1941, at the Reading Hospital and was the son of the late Lawrence Joseph Perella and Elizabeth Hawman Perella.
He is survived by his loving wife, Vicki L. (Hambleton) Perella, Intercourse, PA; two daughters: Christina K., (wife of Christopher Clement), Brooklawn, NJ; and Jennifer L., (wife of Jason Coon), granddaughter Juliette Isabella Perella Coon, Glenmont NY; two brothers: Thomas A. Perella (husband of Margaret), Intercourse, PA, and John H. Perella (husband of Linda), Gap, PA; one sister, Judith Williams (wife of Michael) in Smyrna, Tennessee; four nephews and their families, as well as one deceased nephew and his family; and many cousins.
Memorial contributions can be made to Pearl St. United Methodist Church, 133 Pearl St., Lancaster, PA, 17603 ,or Helping Hands for Animals, P.O. 162, Lampeter, PA, 17537. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit: DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
