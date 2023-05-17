Charles Kenneth "Kenny" Miller, 69, of Holtwood, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Charles H. and Betty Jane (Groff) Miller and the grandson of the late Park H. and Alma (Linton) Miller.
Kenny was a graduate of Solanco High School, class of 1971. He started his career working for his grandfather on the family farm. Kenny then left farming to become a truck mechanic, first working for Yellow Freight and then for Keys Trucking. In later years, Kenny stared working for himself and purchased a triaxle dump truck, hauling sand, stone, and other materials.
Kenny was a master mechanic. He enjoyed repairing anything that had an engine. He was also a Corvette enthusiast and collector, and he enjoyed going to car shows. In his spare time, you could find Kenny riding his Harleys and participating in antique tractor pulls. He was a member of Mount Eden Lutheran Church.
He is survived by a sister, Bonnie Swinehart, and husband Donald, of Port Allegany, and their children, Jeffery (Anne Marie) Swinehart, of Lancaster, Patricia Glasz, of Port Allegany, and Janie (Henry) Barrie, of Millersville.
Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Kenny's memory to the Lancaster Farmland Trust online at lancasterfarmlandtrust.org/donate.
