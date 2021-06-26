Charles Kenneth Harclerode, 89

Charles Kenneth Harclerode was born in 1931, grew up in Lancaster, and graduated from McCaskey High School. He attended Millersville State Teachers College, where he played football and baseball, and met Helen Banes, who was to become his wife in 1954. After serving in the navy as a signalman on the USS Hyman, he graduated from Millersville and began teaching industrial arts and coaching football and baseball at Bridgeport High School. In 1960 he began teaching and coaching track and football at Pottsgrove High School, which was to continue until his retirement in 1989.
Upon retiring from Pottsgrove, Ken began working at A.D. Moyer Lumber and officiating PIAA track meets, including the Penn Relays. He also embarked upon a project of building a house in Birdsboro, where he and Helen would live for nearly 20 years until they moved to Garden Spot Village in 2008. While living at Garden Spot Village, Ken and Helen became active volunteers and continued traveling and attending Elder Hostels around the world.
Ken was a skilled woodworker, an athlete, devout church member, and world traveler. Train-travel was his favorite, but he also enjoyed sailing and exploring the U.S. in a piggyback camper with his children and later in an RV with Helen and grandchildren. He took great pleasure in teaching woodworking and coaching. A loving husband, father and grandfather, Ken instilled in his children and grandchildren a love of animals, the environment, travel, and sports.
He is survived by his wife Helen, his daughters Rebecca, Lancaster, PA; Janet, Brattleboro, VT; Constance, Newport, RI; grandchildren Helen, Cameroon; Joseph and great-grandson Jay, Long Beach, CA.
A family visitation will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, 316 E. High St., Pottstown, PA 19464 from 9:30-10:45 am on Tuesday, June 29 with a funeral service at 11:00 AM, and a memorial luncheon reception in the parish hall immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made in his memory to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) or the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW).