Charles K. Eshleman, Sr., 83, of Millersville, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023 at LGH. Born in Lancaster, he was the loving husband of Elizabeth "Betty" Katherine (Tallarico) Eshleman with whom he shared over 64 years of marriage.
He worked at the floor plant and was an inspector for Armstrong World Industries. Charles was a longtime member of Zion Church of Millersville and the Millersville VFW.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Ken Eshleman, husband of Debra; Bill Eshleman, husband of Dawn; and Diane Dubble, wife of Rich, all of Millersville. Also surviving are five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1:30 PM on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Riverview Burial Park, 1200 S. Duke St., Lancaster, PA. All family and friends, whether or not attending the graveside service, are cordially invited to attend a reception following the graveside at Zion Church of Millersville, 317 N. George St., Millersville, PA 17551. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
