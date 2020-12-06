Charles K. "Chiz" Patterson, Lancaster, died of natural causes at home Nov. 28, 2020. He was born Oct. 11, 1932 in Altoona, son of the late Charles W. and Helen (Klepser) Patterson. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jeanne (Hafer) Patterson.
Chiz graduated from Franklin & Marshall College. He worked for Hamilton Watch Co. and later became Executive Director of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
He was a board member and former President of the Historic Preservation Trust; served on the board of the United Way; was a Trustee Emeritus of the Lancaster Theological Seminary; and was a Free Mason.
Chiz served on the Alumni Board at F&M and received the Alumni Medal in 2012 for lifelong service to the college. In retirement he learned to play the bagpipes, and played with the Ceol Neamh Pipe Band for 10 years. He was a member of Hamilton Park UCC, sang in the choir and served on the consistory.
Chiz and Jeanne enjoyed gardening, traveling, and summer vacations at the Outer Banks of NC with family and friends.
Besides his wife, he is survived by their 4 children; Sharon Madonna (Tony), Lancaster; Chip (Laura), Mercersburg; Nancy Swank (Ron), Fleetwood; Steve, Fleetwood, 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; and brother, David (Susan). He was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Wagner.
A family gathering to celebrate Chiz's life will take place at a later date.
