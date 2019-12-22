Charles James Kramer, 62, of Denver, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Wellspan York Hospital.
He was born in Denver to the late Edward M. and Mamie (Mentzer) Kramer.
Charles worked as a roofer.
Charles is survived by 5 children, Holly Hill, Amanda Kramer, Ashley Kramer, Heather Kramer, and Dakota Finkey; 5 grandchildren; 3 siblings, Melvin, Norman, and Dorothy Kramer.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Laverne Fasnacht.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. Funeral services will follow at 12 p.m. Interment will take place in the St. John's Center Cemetery, Bowmansville.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
