Charles "Jack" Walter Pinkerton, Jr., age 80 passed away on February 19, 2022. He was the husband of the late Gretchen Walter Pinkerton. Born in Coatesville, Jack was the son of the late Charles and Florence Pinkerton and was raised in Parkesburg. He graduated from Octorara High School. Charles had a long, successful career as a salesman in the steel industry. He followed in his father's footsteps by working at Lukens Steel. He remained at Lukens through their acquisition by Bethlehem Steel and spent the end of his career at New Ken Steel. In retirement, the Pinkertons enjoyed many of Pittsburgh's cultural offerings, including the Speaker Series, Symphony, and Steelers games. They volunteered at North Country Meals on Wheels. They loved spending time in their beautiful Bradford Woods home, surrounded by trees, wildlife, wonderful neighbors and cats, Sidney and Samantha. Surviving is one son, Charley (Janetta) and one grandson.
A gathering of extended family will be announced at a later date. Further information can be found at shiveryfuneralhome.com
