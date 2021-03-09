Charles J. Slavik, of Lititz, peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021, having lived a full life of 92 years. Chuck, as he was affectionately known, was the husband of Krystina Wojnar Slavik, with whom he shared 65 years of marriage.
Charles worked for 42 years as a delivery driver for the Wonder Bread Company, his route covering the Five Boroughs of New York City, and was a proud member of the Bread Delivery Truck Driver's union. Charles was a parishioner of St. James Catholic Church and for many years, volunteered his time as a member of the Lititz Lions Club. Upon retirement, Charles enjoyed traveling with his wife, driving country roads, and visiting with family and friends. With both friendliness and a kind heart, Charles happily chatted with people wherever he went. Yet, most of all Charles was known for how much he adored his wife Krys, his one true love.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Charles on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 11AM at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, PA with interment to follow at Manheim Fairview Cemetery. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
