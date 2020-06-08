Charles J. Martin

Charles J. "Charlie" Martin, 81, of East Petersburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Ephrata Manor. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Abel and Anna Mary Hufford Martin. He was the loving husband of the late Joanne G. Wise Martin who died in 2015. Charlie retired as a mechanic supervisor at the former Victor Weaver, Inc, New Holland. Following retirement, Charlie owned and operated the former East Petersburg Family Restaurant and the former Dutch Kountry Kitchen, Manheim. He attended Heritage Baptist Church, Manheim and was a former member of the Country Chapel Singers. His interests included riding motorcycles, traveling to Florida, board games, playing his guitar, and he loved to spend time with his family.
Surviving are three children: Sandra wife of Larry G. Wanzer of Manheim, Steven husband of Teresa Martin of Mount Joy, and Cynthia Cover of Mount Joy, eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two brothers: Robert "Pete" husband of Naomi Martin of Bowmansville, LeRoy "Skip" husband of Vickie Martin of New Holland, and a sister, Ruth wife of Eli Stauffer of Narvon. He was preceded in death by two sons: Lamar Martin and Charles "Butch" Martin, Jr., grandson, Brandon Wanzer, and two sisters: Irene Zoll and Anna Summers.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in Voganville Union Cemetery. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
