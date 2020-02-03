Charles J. Lefever, 83, of Willow Street, passed away at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Resident of Legends of Lancaster for 3 years, he was born in Lancaster to the late Willis C., Sr. and Mildred (Harple) Lefever.
He was a graduate of West Lampeter High School, Class of 1955, and worked as a mechanic for Armstrong World Industries, retiring in 1995. He was a member of St. Michael's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Strasburg.
A 32 Degree Mason, Charles was a member of Christiana Lodge #417 F.&A.M., Harrisburg Consistory A.A.S.R. and Zembo Shrine A.A.O.N.M.S.
He was a life member of Strasburg Sportsman Association, as well as Nimrod Hunting Club and 4 of A Kind Hunting Camp. Charles was past president of Willow Street Fire Company, and was known for his chicken corn soup.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Nancy E. (Trout) Axe Lefever; his daughters, Rochelle Lefever of Stewartstown and Cynthia Lefever of Lancaster; his son Charles R. Lefever, husband of Sharan of Lampeter; step children, Joanne, wife of Chip Mathias of Elizabethtown, James Axe of Mountville and Jodie Byrd, fiancée of Cam Berge of Lewisburg; 9 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Park Lefever, husband of Sara of Lancaster and Florence, wife of Clayton Metzler of Willow Street; and his sister-in-law Margaret Lefever of Columbia.
Charles was preceded in death by his first wife Faye (Reinhart) Lefever in 1992, and his brothers Richard Lefever and Willis Lefever, Jr.
A viewing will take place from 9 to 10 AM, Masonic Service by Christiana Lodge #417 F.&A.M. starting at 10 AM, followed by the celebration of Charles' life on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at St. Michael's Evangelical Lutheran Church, with The Rev. Robert R. Wegehoft officiating. Interment in Middle Octorara Presbyterian Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care. P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or to St. Michael's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 40 E. Main St., Strasburg, PA 17579
