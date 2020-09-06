Charles J. Clark, Sr., 64, passed away at his W. Hempfield Twp. home on Wednesday, September 1, 2020. He was born in Johnstown to the late Harry I. Clark, Jr., and Patricia L. Rogers Clark. Chuck celebrated 45 years of marriage with his wife Marycatherine "MC" Caterbone Clark last October 3rd.
A graduate of Manheim Township High School, Chuck was known as the "Toy Man", selling collectibles and antiques at area flea markets and Roots. He enjoyed fishing on the Susquehanna and Conestoga, going to Knoebels, and returning to his hometown in Vintondale. A motorhead, Chuck built a 1973 Chevy Nova known as "Desolate Distance."
In addition to his loving wife MC, Chuck is survived by 2 sons, Charles J. Clark, Jr., (Jennifer Troup), East Petersburg, and Trevor H. Clark, Lancaster; 3 grandchildren, Giana, Charlie and Syron Clark; brother, Gary Clark; father-in-law, Samuel J. Caterbone; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Keeports (David), Joanne Kraybill (James, "Fats") and Rose Marie Caterbone; and brother-in-law, Samuel Caterbone. His brother, Brian Clark preceded Chuck in death.
A viewing will take place 2-4 PM Tuesday, Sept. 8th at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, with social distancing. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »