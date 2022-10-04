Charles J. "CJ" Manners, 39, of Lancaster, died September 28 at Penn Medicine/Lancaster General Hospital from complications of an apparent drug overdose. He worked as a sous chef at Brethren Village. He is survived by his parents, Beth and Chuck, and sister, Kate, who reside together in Lancaster, as well as extended family members in western Pennsylvania, Ohio, Arizona, and Texas.
Despite a serious brain injury suffered at age 7, which in his adult years also led to development of epilepsy, CJ competed in sports (and especially loved ice hockey); graduated from Hempfield High School; and earned a bachelor's degree in graphic design from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh.
CJ also became an accomplished cook, working in area restaurants and retirement-community kitchens over the last several years. He loved trying new recipes, organizing new menus, and sampling the fare of other cooks wherever he traveled.
CJ was known for his big smile, even bigger heart, and compassion for those he sensed were vulnerable or in need. He was deeply committed to his work in the addiction-recovery community. Unfortunately, he also struggled with his own addiction issues, which recently became active again, leading to his demise.
The family would like to recognize the outstanding neurological care CJ received over the last decade at Penn Medicine Philadelphia as well as the compassionate end-of-life care at Lancaster General.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to White Deer Run Treatment Network Lancaster, The RASE Project of Lancaster, or First Presbyterian Church of Lancaster.
A celebration of CJ's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church, 140 E. Orange St., Lancaster, Pa 17602. The family will greet guests immediately following the service. For additional information and to leave an online condolence please visit:
