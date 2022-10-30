Charles J. "CJ" Manners, 39, of Lancaster, died September 28 at Penn Medicine/Lancaster General Hospital from complications of an apparent drug overdose. He worked as a Sous Chef at Brethren Village.
He is survived by his parents, Beth and Chuck, and sister, Kate, who reside together in Lancaster, as well as extended family members in western Pennsylvania, Ohio, Arizona, and Texas.
A celebration of CJ's life will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, November 5, at First Presbyterian Church, 140 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602. The family will greet guests immediately following the service. A reception is also planned at the church. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
