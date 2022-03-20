Charles J. "Chuck" Podlesny, 60, of Manheim, and formerly of Pahrump, Nevada, beloved son, brother, and uncle, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Hazleton, Luzern County, he was the son of Charles P. and Lillian Harvilla Podlesny of Manheim.
Throughout his life Chuck worked as a Traffic Technician for Lancaster County and City Municipalities. He continued his career with (F. A. S.T.) Freeway & Arterial System of Transportation for Clark County, Nevada, for 15 years. Chuck had a deep passion for the outdoors; spending time in the mountains, fishing, and participating in off road racing Jeeps. He also had a passion for repairing and maintaining his many vehicles. He had a true love of Doberman Pinscher dogs, always rescuing two Dobermans at a time and having six dogs throughout his life. He enjoyed watching Formula One Racing. Chuck will be loving missed by his current Doberman Pinscher dog named Kelso.
Surviving in addition to his parents, Charles and Lillian, are three sisters: Beth Ann wife of John Hill of Dayton, OH, Kathleen Martin of Annapolis, MD, Christine Podlesny wife of Andrew Wicker of Richmond, VA, a brother-in-law, Timothy Martin of Baltimore, MD, two nieces: Sarah, Molly, and three nephews: Jacob husband of Tami, Timmy, and Chase.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Chuck's Celebration of Life Service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Saturday afternoon from 1:00 PM until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Chuck's memory to: Doberman Pinscher Rescue of PA, Inc., Treasurer, 1943 West Cedar Street, Allentown, PA 18104, or Hospice and Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com