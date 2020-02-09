Charles J. Althouse, 82, of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at LGH. Born in Strasburg, PA he was the son of the late Jay and Alta (Micken) Althouse. He was the husband of Kay (McGill) Althouse with whom he shared over 56 years of marriage.
He proudly served in the US Army.
Charles had a good sense of humor, was funny and was known for telling a lot of jokes to people.
He enjoyed hunting and was a member of the Strasburg Sportsman Association, Yellow Breeches Anglers & Conservation Association, and the Mount Joy American Legion Post #185.
In addition to his wife Kay, he is survived by his son, Andrew Althouse husband of Tammey of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by his three brothers, Donald, Roland, and Jere, and a sister, Betty.
Interment will be private in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Lebanon VA Medical Center, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
