Charles I. Weitzel, 88, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Ephrata Manor. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 12th, from 10 to 11 am, at Ephrata Manor, 99 Bethany Road, Ephrata. A memorial service will follow at 11 AM, with Rev. Dennis L. Trout and Chaplain Ed Dickel officiating. A private interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
