Charles "Hockey" Elwood Hoppman, 92, of Denver, passed away on Wednesday morning, September 6, 2023, at Fairmount Homes, Inc.
He was born in Wernersville to the late Clinton and Mary (Eckenroth) Hoppman and was the husband of Shirley A. (Hornberger) Hoppman, with whom he shared 71 years of marriage.
He was a member of Swamp Lutheran Church. Charles enjoyed playing cards, doing word search puzzles, trivia with family at Christmas, auto racing, Cocalico Football and enjoyed nature. He also enjoyed watching Yellowstone and Westerns with his wife.
Charles served his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a lifetime member of the Reinholds VFW. He worked for Bethlehem Steel - Grace Mines for many years prior to his retirement.
Charles wore his Korean War hat with pride and it brought a smile to his face when he was "thanked for his service" everywhere he went. Charles was kind, loving, caring, helpful and had a unique one-of-a-kind sense of humor. When the family needed him, he was there for them. He provided them with much laughter, funny comments and so much happiness. His greatest joy was his grandchildren, and he enjoyed sharing stories with them, attending sporting events and making them laugh.
In addition to his wife, Charles is survived by 3 children, Beth A. Fetter, wife of Dwane, Mark A. Hoppman, Lisa A. Ferry, wife of the late James; 6 grandchildren, Amanda K. Oyler, wife of Joshua, Derek P. Fetter, husband of Kristin, Nicholas J. Ferry, husband of Rebecca, Tyler M. Hoppman, Anja M. Ferry, Isabella M. Hoppman; brother-in-law LaVern Hornberger, husband of Georgie Hornberger and 2 nieces.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Dion C. Hoppman, and sister, Betty M. Gensemer.
Charles was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. He will be missed by all whose heart he touched!
A viewing will be held on Friday, September 15, 2023, from 10 to 11 AM at the Swamp Lutheran Church, 275 Swamp Church Road, Reinholds. Funeral services will follow at 11 AM, with Pastor Scott V. Brubaker officiating. Interment will take place in the Fairview Cemetery Annex.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Charles' memory may be made to Swamp Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 275 Swamp Church Road, Reinholds, PA 17569 or Lebanon VA Medical Center, ATTN: Voluntary Service Office, 1700 South Lincoln Avenue, Building 18, 1st Floor, Lebanon, PA 17042.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.