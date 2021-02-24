Charles Henry Burkholder, 85, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Farmersville, passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at Masonic Village. Charles was born December 24, 1935, in Leacock to the late David and Anna Ruth (Keller) Burkholder, and was married to the late Vera Herr Burkholder in 1956. He is survived by daughter, Anita, wife of Vincent Celline of Mount Joy, and son, Stephen, husband of Brenda Burkholder of Ephrata.
Charles learned auto mechanics from his father who owned a garage in Leacock, and later opened his own auto body shop. During his retirement, he worked for the maintenance department at Fairmount Homes. He enjoyed the beach and camping with his family at Chincoteague, Virginia. He liked singing, tinkering and fixing things, and had a soft spot in his heart for his pet cat, Dimi. Charles had a strong faith which was nurtured in his early years at Stumptown Mennonite Church, and then at Groffdale Mennonite and Mt. Culmen Evangelical Congregational Churches.
Charles is also survived by five grandchildren, Matthew Burkholder (Renee Weaver), Christina Celline Smith (Alex), Michael Burkholder (Marcella Marucci), Rebecca Burkholder Jekel (Nathan), Andrew Burkholder; great-grandsons, John Burkholder Jekel and Herman Burkholder Jekel; sisters, Barbara Rissler and Mary McMichael (Elvin); and a brother, John Burkholder (Dawn). In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by siblings, Alma Carper, Elvin, Ira, David, and Arthur.
A remembrance service will be held at the family's convenience.
The family is grateful to the staff at Masonic Village for the excellent and loving care they provided to Charles during COVID-19 and after he was diagnosed with cancer. Special thanks to all of the dining staff in the Grand Lodge, especially Lisa and Tracy for always going above and beyond in looking after Charlie.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Charles' honor to Masonic Village Charities, Office of Gift Planning, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
