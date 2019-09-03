Charles Harach

Charles "Chuck" Harach, 81, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL surrounded by his loving family. Born in Delano, PA he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Ludinsky) Harach. Married in 1963, he was the loving husband to Helena (Skrincosky) for over 56 years.
Chuck served with great pride in the United States Air Force and was the Founder and President of EMW, Inc. for almost 40 years before retiring. Chuck was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed working with his hands and was always busy around the house with home improvements or repairs. Known by all who loved him as "Pappy", he enjoyed traveling to warm climates especially any of the Caribbean Islands but most of all, he cherished spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, Chuck is survived by his children: Diana Smith (M. James Smith, Jr.) of Landisville, Donna Penny (Dennis Penny, Jr.) of Lancaster, Lisa Harach-Lamason (Justin Lamason) of Mount Joy, Ann Harach of Lancaster and Charles M. Harach (Lisa) of Lititz; 11 Grandchildren; Siblings: Kitty Hagenbuch of California, Dorothy Milukas (Ed) of Lancaster, Juliann Lesko (Gene) of Maryland, Rose Fink of Kentucky, Edward Harach of Lancaster, Thomas Harach (Irene) of Delaware and Donald Harach (Shirley) of New Holland. Chuck is preceded in death by his brothers: Joseph, James and Steve Harach.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. John Neumann Catholic Church located at 601 E. Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. The Memorial Mass will begin at 11 am on Thursday, September 5, 2019 with friends and family received one hour prior to the start of the service. Interment will follow immediately after the service at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery located in Annville, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made Broward Health Gold Coast Home Health & Hospice (https://goldcoasthealth.browardhealth.org/) or to the PA Veterans' Memorial Trust Fund. Donations to the VA Trust Fund can be made online at www.donate.dmva.pa.gov or by sending a check made payable to the "Pennsylvania Veterans' Memorial Trust Fund" and mailed to: DMVA Office for Veterans Affairs, Bldg. 0-47, Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003-5002. Donations can be made "In Honor Of," "In Memory Of" or "On Behalf Of."
