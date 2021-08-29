Charles H. "Charlie" Wildt, Jr., age 70, of Tennessee and formerly of Manheim passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of the late Charles H. Sr. and Anna Wunder Wildt. He was the loving husband of Nancy Eitnier Wildt and they celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary earlier this month. Charlie retired as a truck driver after 32 years with Yellow Freight, Lancaster.
Surviving in addition to his wife are children: Lisa Wildt, wife of Mike Petoniak of Elizabethtown and Charles H. III husband of Elizabeth Hess Wildt of Jefferson City, TN; three granddaughters: Sarah, Anna and Valerie Wildt, and two sisters: Anne in Florida and Terry in Maryland. He was preceded in death by a sister, Debby.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family.
