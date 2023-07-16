Charles H. Weaver, Jr., 61, of Landisville, died on July 14, 2023 at Hershey Medical Center. He was the son of late Charles H. Weaver, Sr., and Idella (Tyson) Weaver, and was a very proud 1981 Solanco HS graduate.
Charles, Charlie, Chucky, or Chuckles loved to hunt, travel, watch TV and tell stories. If you ever met him, you would have a story to share.
He will be missed by his older sister Evelyn (Weaver) Todd, younger brother Andrew Weaver and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins.
Although diabetes took a toll on his body, he stayed upbeat and was mischievous. In the end, he was tired and wanted to go home. He was preceded in death by his parents and nephew Michael E. Todd.
Family and friends are invited to a Visitation which will be held at The Groff Family Funeral Home, 528 West Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Thursday, July 20, 2023 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Please dress casually and comfortably.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.
Please visit Charles memorial page at