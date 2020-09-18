Charles H. Donnan, 92, of Columbia, died early Wednesday morning at Susquehanna Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center where he had resided for the past four years. He was married 51 years to his wife, Wilma (Witmer) Donnan, who preceded him death. Born and raised in Columbia, he was the son of the late Samuel and Anna (Shaeffer) Donnan. He retired from Caterpillar Inc. and the former Marietta Army Depot. Charles served his country during WWII in the Navy.
Charles was an avid fisherman, enjoying trips to the Chesapeake Bay for deep sea fishing. He was also a member of the Columbia Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge and a member of the Columbia Foresters of America, which he served as treasurer for 20+ years.
Charles loved his family and friends, helping anyone that he could. He also loved Columbia, even serving as a grand marshal for the annual Halloween parade.
He is survived by his grandchildren, Nicholas Donnan, Leo Coolidge, Ellie Coolidge; 3 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; sister, Mary Jane (Donnan) Salvatore, Columbia, daughter-in-law, Ella Marie (Geltz) Coolidge-Donnan, Columbia and numerous nieces and nephews, who lovingly referred to him as Unc. His ex-wife Caroline (Arbitina) Donnan, son, Charles J. Donnan, and siblings, Elizabeth Donnan, David Donnan, John Donnan, Thomas Donnan, William Donnan, and Samuel Donnan, preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Tuesday, September 22nd at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Stephen P. Kelley officiating. Interment in Riverview Burial Park. Military honors will be accorded by the Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday one hour prior to the service.
Kindly omit flowers. Contributions to the Alzheimer's Association, 3544 N. Progress Ave., Suite 205, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or to Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Charles' memory would be deeply appreciated. Online condolences can be submitted to the family at:
