Charles H. Concklin, age 92, of Willow Valley Communities, passed away July 23, 2021 at the Glen at Willow Valley. Mr. Concklin was born in Rutherford NJ, son of the late C. Ellsworth and Agnes Blakiston Concklin.
He was a 1950 graduate of Bucknell and a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He served in the military during the Korean War. He retired as a marketing manager for the DuPont Corp and resided in West Chester, PA prior to moving to Willow Valley. He was in fellowship with the Willow Street United Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife, Jean McDonald Concklin, his daughter, Susan Gosney (Anthony Rogowski) of West Chester, his son, Steven Concklin (Debra) of Hockessin, DE., 5 grandchildren, 1 step grandchild, 7 great-grandsons and 3 great-granddaughters.
Friends from the Willow Valley Community and family members are respectfully invited to a Memorial Service on August 21, 2021 at 1 PM at the Johnson Auditorium at Willow Valley, 660 Willow Valley Square, Lancaster, PA 17602 with the Rev. Ron Bohannan Officiating. Private Burial will be held for the immediate family after the service at Willow Street United Church of Christ Cemetery.
Memorial Donations may be made to the Charity of the Donor's Choice.
