Charles H. "Chuck" Rathey, 90, of 151 Fairview Drive, Apt. 154, Lititz, entered into rest on Saturday, September 5, 2020.
He was the son of the late Eric and Florence (Zieser) Rathey. Charles served in the U.S. Navy as a Chief Petty Officer for 23 years; later worked as an electrician for Lancaster Newspapers.
He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Leola; past president of both Willow Street and Bareville-Leola-Leacock Lions Clubs; a Shriner, Rajah Temple, Reading, PA; Masonic Lodge #43; New Holland American Legion.
Charles is survived by his wife of 41 years, Janet; three sons, Eric married to Theresa Rathey of Lancaster, Edward married to Denise Rathey of Brainerd, MN, David Rathey of Saint Petersburg, FL; several grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Rathey; brothers, George and Herbert Rathey; and a sister, Ruth Gross.
There will be no services. Furman's – Leola
