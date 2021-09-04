Charles H. Benner Jr., 87, of 317 Abbeyville Road, died unexpectedly at home on Tuesday. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Charles H. and Marian E. Stilwell Benner.
He was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School and a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He worked for many years as a tool and machine designer for Hamilton Technology Inc., as well as other local companies, and later as a driver for Brenneman Printing, before retiring in 1996.
He is survived by his son, Timothy C. Benner of Silver Spring, Maryland.
