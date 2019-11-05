Charles Graydon Fisher, 96, of Quarryville, entered into rest on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retire-ment Community. Born in Cumberland, MD, he was the son of the late Robert Curtis and Miriam Ruth (Stowers) Fisher. He was married to the late Ella (Lewis) Fisher for 71 years at the time of her passing on May 23, 2017.
Charles was a graduate of Fort Hill High School, where he was an accomplished athlete and record-holding pole vaulter. After graduation, he joined the Army Air Force and served as a plane mechanic in Morotai and the Philippines during World War II. Upon returning home, he took a job with the B&O Railroad, then went on to work for the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Co. in Cumberland until his retirement. Charles was an avid outdoorsman who loved to travel, go on cruises, and spend time with his beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Charles is survived by his daughter, Cheryl D. Fisher; grandchildren: Erik C., husband of Angela Schlagnhaufer; Gretchen M., wife of Forrest Curran; and Rachel B., wife of Tim Itle. He is also survived by great-grandchildren: Alyssa and Graydon Schlagnhaufer; Amanda and Erin Curran; Veronica Cahill and Cullen Itle; a niece, Julie, wife of John Close and nephews: Edward James, husband of Barbara Fisher and Robert Curtis, husband of Kay Fisher. He was preceded in death by 3 brothers: Robert C. Fisher, Harold Stowers Fisher, and Arthur L. Fisher.
Funeral Services will take place at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 227 W. 4th St., Quarryville, PA on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. There will be a viewing at the funeral home from 10-11 a.m. Private Interment will take place in the Greenmount Cemetery, Cumberland, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy East, Lancaster, PA 17602.