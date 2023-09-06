Charles G. Nemec, Jr., 90, passed away on September 3, 2023, at Garden Spot Village where he was a resident since 2005.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carolyn Ford Nemec, two daughters, Tracy Heim (Jeffrey) of West Chester, PA and Tara Evans (Scott) of St. Louis, MO and four grandchildren: Will Evans (Katherine) of Huntsville, AL, Samantha Zaggy (Matthew) of St. Louis, MO, Aleana Evans of St. Louis, MO, and Joel Evans of Bellevue, KY.
Chuck retired from General Electric Corp. after 32 years and is a member of St. Stephen Reformed Church, New Holland. Chuck attended Drexel University and Temple University and was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict.
In lieu of flowers, donations could be sent to the Garden Spot Village Wood Shop, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557. A date for a memorial service is to be determined later. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences and memories may be posted at: www.groffeckenroth.com.