Charles G. "Charlie" Grumbling, age 73, of Drumore, PA, passed away at the Lancaster General Hospital on Saturday, April 10, 2021. He was the husband of Brenda L. Rinier Grumbling, with whom he celebrated 42 years of marriage on July 1st. He was born in Reading, son of the late Charles B. & Angela Ann Toricello Grumbling. He worked as a truck driver retiring in 2010 from ABF Freight. After retiring he worked for his son at AB Hardscape. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. Charlie enjoyed watching Philadelphia sports especially the Phillies and 76ers, bowling, puzzles, his dogs, and most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Surviving besides his wife are 2 children: Brianne wife of James Slater of Cochranville, Brent husband of Amanda Lloyd Grumbling of Drumore, and 4 grandchildren.
A casual celebration of life service will take place at Susquehannock State Park pavilion, 1880 Park Drive, Drumore, PA, on Saturday, April 17th at 4 p.m., with an informal time to greet the family following the service. Pastor Blake Deibler will be officiating. A private graveside service will take place prior to the service in the Drumore Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy. E., Lancaster, PA 17602. Reynoldsandshivery.com