Charles G. Bostick, 88, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2022, surrounded by his wife and children at their home in Allentown. Son of Frank Bostick and Rose (Sener) Bostick, Charles was born and raised in Lancaster, PA and attended Lancaster Catholic High School.
In 1952, Charles enlisted in the US Navy where he served as a Damage Controlman onboard the USS Everglades in the Mediterranean Sea. There he was joined by his brother Frank who was a musician in the Admirals Band. After his honorable discharge, he worked as a self-employed carpenter for several years in the Lancaster County area after which he enrolled in Penn State University. Charles graduated in 1960 with an Associate degree in mechanical engineering. Upon graduation he was recruited by Bell Telephone Laboratories in Whippany, NJ where he met his wife Patricia (Sullivan). Two years later he was transferred to Bell Labs Solid State Device Lab in Allentown, PA where they raised their five children. Charles finished off the last 10 years of his career as a self-employed residential building contractor. After retirement Charles and “Miss Pat” purchased a Florida home where they spent 21 wonderful winters in Sun City Center. Charles was a member of the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena in Allentown, PA serving both as a eucharist minister and a member of the Serra Club. He was also a member of the Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Sun City Center. Aside from his family, his 1957 Chevy Bel-air convertible was his pride and joy. He won many trophies at car shows throughout the Lehigh Valley area.
Charles was preceded in death by his daughter Mari Ann and his brother Frank. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, children Chuck (Lisa), Jacalyn Lombardi (Nicholas), Kevin (Rachel Lyons), Pattie Winn (Ted), his 9 granddaughters, 2 grandsons and 1 great-granddaughter.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (www.woundedwarriorproject.org).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 27, at 11:00 a.m. in the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena, 1825 W. Turner Street, Allentown. Calling will be from 9:30-10:45 a.m. in the vestibule of the church. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 547 N. Krocks Road, Wescosville, PA 18106. Arrangements entrusted to the O’Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.