Charles Frederick Wuestner, Jr., went home to be with his Lord and Savior on December 8, 2021, at age 88. Most remember him for his love of family, quick wit, marine-style leadership, sports fanaticism, deep faith, and zest for life.
Charles was born to Charles and Rose (Zeswitz) Wuestner on August 2, 1933, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, right after the Great Depression. Charles was a welcome surprise to his parents as he arrived 10 and 11 years after his two older sisters who doted on him like a live doll. Charles enjoyed a happy childhood in Philadelphia with summers spent down the shore at Long Beach Island, New Jersey. While attending Penn Charter, an all-boys high school, Charles played quarterback on the football team and was captain of the baseball team. He graduated in 1952.
After Penn Charter, Charles ventured to Lehigh University where he earned his B.S. in Industrial Engineering. He enjoyed serving as the Team Manager of the wrestling team and Chairman of the Social Committee for his fraternity. Upon graduating from Lehigh University in 1956, Charles married his high school sweetheart, Betty Lou Kiler, on December 28, 1957. Soon after, Charles (and Betty) proudly joined the Marines for three years of active duty where Charles earned the rank of Captain. During his time at 29 Palms Marine Base in California, Charles became a Christian. He spent five years in the reserves and remained an avid supporter of the Marine Corps and a faithful soldier of Christ his entire life.
After the marines, Charles was hired as an Industrial Engineer at SKF, the world’s largest manufacturer of ball bearings. Through hard work and winsome leadership, Charles was given increasing levels of responsibility throughout his 28-year career. His roles included Industrial Engineer, I.E. Supervisor, General Foreman of Aircraft and Precision Bearings, Plant Manager of Nice Ball Bearing Co, and President of SKF - Hanover Division. At the corporate level, Charles held the positions of Group Executive, General Plants Manager, and Executive Vice President of Manufacturing.
Charles gave back to his church and community. At Feasterville Baptist Church, he served as the high school leader of the Boys Brigade program for ten years and for many years as a board member. At West Chester Christian School, he taught Physics and Chemistry for five years and thoroughly enjoyed leading the Guardsmen Drill Team for 21 years. He also served as a Board Member and Treasurer at Bible Baptist Church. At York College of Pennsylvania, Charles had the privilege of serving as a Board Member and received an honorary degree. He also was a Resident Council Member at both Hershey’s Mill and Willow Valley Retirement Community.
Charles met his first wife, Betty Lou Kiler, in middle school but they didn’t start dating until later in high school. They were married for 15 years when Betty was killed in a tragic accident at their church in May of 1973. Charles and Betty had three children, Scott, Laura, and David. After Betty’s death, Charles married Grace Eleanor Hess on November 17, 1973.
The most meaningful thing in his life was being a father to his three kids and a doting Pop-Pop to his nine grandkids. Charles was proud of both their academic achievements and spiritual growth. He often would joke that his offspring were successful because they all had his “X factor”. In addition to being dedicated to his wife and family, Charles also had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed telling his Willow Valley friends a Dad Joke every morning after breakfast. Charles also loved sports, traveling, classical music, and wrestling. Throughout his life, he held an unwavering commitment to God.
Charles joins his wife, Betty Lou (Kiler) Wuestner, his sisters, Margaret (Wuestner) Bickle and Dorothy (Wuestner) Morgan, and his parents Charles and Rose Wuestner in heaven. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Grace Wuestner, son Scott Wuestner, daughter Laura (Wuestner) Anthony and Marc Anthony, son David Wuestner and Lynn Wuestner, and grandchildren Greg Wuestner, Susan (Anthony) and Kohl Smith, Chris Wuestner, Linda (Anthony) and Kevin Nimmo, David Wuestner, Jr., Mike Wuestner, Allyn and Sierra Anthony, Rose (Anthony) and Tommy Ansiel, and Kyler Wuestner.
Charles’s favorite Bible verse was 1 Corinthians 16:13, “Be on your guard; stand firm in the faith; be courageous; be strong.” Indeed, Charles fought the good fight.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Zion’s Cemetery, Perry Twp. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring at Willow Valley Community, Lancaster. . Memorial Contributions may be sent to: Samaritan’s Purse or Harvest Bible Church, 1460 Eden Rd. Lancaster, PA 17601.
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit: www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
