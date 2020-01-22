Charles F. "Liberace" Swank, 86, of Lancaster, PA, formerly of Mount Carmel, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Lancashire Hall, Lancaster.
Born October 23, 1933 in Harrisonburg, VA the son of Joseph H. and Ruth H. (Hollar) Swank. He attended the Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind in Staunton, VA and the Shenandoah Conservatory in Dayton, VA, graduating with a degree in Church Music. He was part of the Troubadours while in college and a gospel group called Churchman's Quartet. He was a pianist, and a studio and church musician and entertainer.
He married Helen Campbell-Sipple on March 22, 1986, who survives in Lancaster, PA. Also surviving are 2 step-daughters: Virginia Hornburger, Elysburg, PA; and Betty Sipple Poremba, Manassas, VA; 4 step-granddaughters: Heather, Rebecca, Holly, Kaylee; 6 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a brother, John Edmund.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral and Cremation Service, Elysburg, PA. Interment in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Mt. Carmel, PA. Viewing from 11:00 AM to time of service in the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the Shenandoah Conservatory, 1460 Winchester Dr., Winchester, VA 22601.
Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral & Cremation Service, Elysburg, PA is in charge of arrangements. Joseph M. Murray, Supervisor. Charles Heizenroth III, FD. Visit: www.rothermelfh.com
