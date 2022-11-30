Charles F. Groman, 75, of York, PA, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, peacefully at home. Born in Watertown, NY he was the youngest son of the late John A. and Katheryn Groman, Sr. He was the loving husband of the late Barbara F. Groman with whom he shared over 50 years of marriage.
After graduating from Immaculate Heart Central High in 1965, he attended Jefferson Community College in 1967 with an associate degree in Finance. A proud United States Army Veteran, he served for his country in the Vietnam War as a motor sergeant with the 25th Division, 8th Artillery. He had multiple honors, including the Vietnam Service and Campaign medals and the M-14 and M-16 sharp shooting medals. After an honorable discharge, he began his over 40- year career in Finance where he held multiple leadership roles and led highly effective teams.
Charles was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who provided for his family through faith, love, and an impeccable work ethic. His belief in hard work was important to him and felt it instilled a moral character within that would help guide success to his five children. He was involved within the Catholic Church as a member of the Knights of Columbus, enjoyed playing cards, late night rides with his wife, and always tried to tell a joke to make everyone laugh. He will always be remembered for his kind heart and being the first to give his shirt off his back for someone in need.
He is survived by five children: Michael J. Groman husband of Cecilia of Indiana, PA, Michele M. Salsgiver wife of Brian, and Marisa C. Rice wife of Dan, both of York, PA, Maribeth S. Conrad wife of William III of West Chester, PA, and Matthew C. Groman of York, PA.; sisters, Betty Ann Lafond wife of Charles of Warminster, PA, Kathleen Turner wife of James of Orchard Park, NY; brother, John Groman of Evans Mills, NY; fifteen grandchildren who he loved dearly; as well as multiple nieces and nephews.
May Charles's soul rest in the hands of the Lord as an eternal light to forever burn within his family and friends. His life will forever be remembered by those who were blessed by his love, laughter, kind heart, and grace. As he ascends to heaven, may his family and friends find solace through his everlasting memory.
Family and friends will be received from 6-8 PM on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, 17543, with a Prayer Service and time of sharing beginning at 7 PM. Graveside services, with military honors, will be held at 11 AM on Monday, December 5, 2022, at St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery, Charles Road, Lancaster, PA. Flowers will be received. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »