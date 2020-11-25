Charles F. "Chuck" Shultz, Jr., 87, of New Holland, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Lancaster General Hospital- Penn Medicine.
Born in Upper Darby he was the son of the late Charles F. Shultz, Sr. and Ruth (Hartman) Shultz. He was the husband of the late Ruth L. (Renninger) Shultz who passed away in 2016. They shared 60 years of marriage.
Chuck graduated from New Holland High School, class of 1951 and proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a lifetime member of Charles E. Ludwig Post #7362 V.F.W. and Conestoga Post # 662, American Legion. Chuck was employed by Leroy W. Groff, Penn Fuel Company, and Eastern Lancaster County School District as a custodian and in maintenance, and drove school bus. He was also a member of St. John's UCC, East Earl.
He is survived by four children, Donald, husband of Patricia (Herr), Timothy, Barry, and Kimberly, wife of Jeffrey Koch; four grandchildren, Jessica and Justin Shultz, Kristine and Eric Koch.
The family would like to thank the heroes at Lancaster General Hospital.
A viewing will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020, from 1 to 2 PM at the St. John's Center UCC, 432 Reading Rd., East Earl, followed by funeral services at 2:00 PM with Pastor Ken Evitts officiating. Interment will take place in the Zeltenreich's Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in Chuck's memory may be made to Charles E. Ludwig Post #7362 V.F.W., PO Box 423, New Holland, PA 17557.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
