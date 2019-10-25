Charles F. "Choker" Hartman, 85, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Homestead Village. He was the husband of Mary Phyllis Newcomer Schoelkoph Hartman with whom he was married 22 years and the late Suzanne Marshall Hartman who passed in 1966. A lifelong Columbia resident, he was the son of the late William and Catherine Reitschy Hartman.
Charlie was a graduate of Columbia High School, Class of 1952 and Millersville University, graduating in 1956. He taught math in both the Columbia and Solanco School Districts retiring after 36 years of service. During his tenure, he coached football and later advised the Chess Club.
A devoted member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, Columbia, he served on the church council and finance board. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 2294 and the B.P.O E # 1074, Columbia. He enjoyed travelling, watching the Eagles, Notre Dame football and rooting for the Phillies.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his and Suzanne's three children, Chuck, husband of Jill (Price) Hartman; George "Chip" Hartman; Julie, wife of Mark Livingston; stepdaughters, Phyliss Enochs; Georgia Masterson; Carolyn Best, Gretchen Mosteller; six grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; siblings, Marie Cremer; Francis, husband of Gloria Hartman; Jim, husband of Eileen Hartman; Robert Hartman and a host of many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings, William, Richard, Rose Mary and Loretta.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Homestead Village for the utmost care of their residents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 121 S. Second St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Anthony Swamy, Celebrant. Interment will be private. There will be not be a viewing prior to the mass, however … family and friends may view at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Monday evening, October 28, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The recitation of the Rosary will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Kindly omit flowers. Contributions in Charlie's memory may be made to St. Peter's Catholic Church or to Homestead Village at www.homesteadvillage.org.