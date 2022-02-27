Charles F. "Charlie" Roth, 75, of Newtown Square, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, on February 23, 2022. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Emil and Hazel (McClure) Roth.
Many will remember Charlie as a self-employed CPA, and a long-time member on the board of Paradise Custom Kitchen. He was well liked and very kind. He enjoyed spending time with his family, visiting Stone Harbor, NJ, skiing, and golfing.
Charlie is survived by his brother, Emil Roth of Lancaster, and sister, Margaret Huber, wife of Kenneth, of Ronks, as well as 1 niece and 3 nephews. He was preceded in passing by his sister-in-law, Joan Roth and 2 nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Bachman Snyder Funeral Home, 7 S. Decatur St., Strasburg, PA 17579. The family will receive friends from 1 PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Charlie's name to Hospice and Community Care, 686 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601.
