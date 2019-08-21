Charles F. "Charlie" Groff, Jr., 83, of New Providence, entered into rest on Monday, August 19, 2019 at his home. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Charles F., and Kathryn (Suter) Groff.
Charlie was a proud veteran of the United States Army, having served in Vietnam. He had been a self-employed HVAC Technician and was a life-member of the Refton Fire Co. and the Quarryville VFW. Charlie was also a member of Lebanon Tall Cedars, Zembo Shriners, and Washington Lodge #156 F.&A.M. He also enjoyed fishing.
Charlie is survived by siblings: Herbert Groff, Joanne Sodora, and Jane Creamer; a sister-in-law, Barbara Groff and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Charles F. Groff, III and two brothers, Jay and John Groff.
Friends and family are invited to a graveside service with military honors at Riverview Burial Park, 1100 South Duke St., Lancaster, PA on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Kindly omit flowers. Online guestbook at: