Charles Elwood Raffensberger, Sr., 62, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes early morning on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in East Waterford, PA. Born Wednesday, May 15, 1957 in Lancaster, he was the second born of seven children of the late Warren H. Raffensberger, Sr. and Margaret A. (Kennedy) Raffensberger. He was married to Vanessa M. (Almariego) Raffensberger on February 14, 2010.
Charles was formerly a licensed plumber. He was a jack of all trades willing to lend a helping hand. An avid outdoorsman, Charles enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends. A good day for him was being outside on his tractor. Vanessa and Charles also enjoyed traveling together. He loved staying busy each day and will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife, Vanessa, five children: Pamela A. Herr, married to Scott, of Conestoga; Charles E. Raffensberger, Jr., married to Elizabeth, of East Waterford; David N. Raffensberger, of Marietta; Matthew F. Raffensberger, engaged to Adela, of Columbia and Shawn M. Raffensberger, married to Shella, of Columbia. Also surviving are six grandchildren: Katelyn H., Kyah H., Chloe R., Autumn R., Lilly H. and Charles R. III; four siblings: Warren, Wib, Margie and May; multiple nieces and nephews, as well as Charles' extended family and caring friends.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Private burial will be in Bainbridge Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 29 North Gay Street, Marietta, PA 17547, 717-426-3614.
