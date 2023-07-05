Charles Edwin Swisher III, 81, passed away on July 1, 2023 after a battle with cancer. Better known as "Ed," he was a respected Certified Public Accountant and friend to many in Lancaster and York Counties.
He was the loving husband of Carmen Lorraine (Hanlon) Swisher, to whom he was married for 62 years. Born in Columbia, he was raised by his grandparents, Margaret Elizabeth and Paul Bell. He was the son of the late Rheta (Bell) Mackison and Vincent Mackison. His father was the late Charles Edwin Swisher II.
He studied accounting at Franklin & Marshall College, graduating with honors in 1965. He graduated from Columbia High School, class of 1960, where his met his wife Carmen.
He was the founding partner of Sager, Swisher & Co. in 1974 and retired in 2008. Ed was a valued and generous member of the community, serving on numerous boards, including the Columbia Healthcare Foundation, Columbia Education Foundation, Columbia Economic Development Corporation, and Columbia Hospital. He was on the board of the former Columbia Jaycees and a president and member of the former Columbia Rotary Club. He was the trusted accountant and advisor for hundreds of local businesses and non-profit organizations.
Since he was a child, he had a passion for raising poultry and shared the hobby on his farm with his children, grandchild, nephews and neighbors. He also raised vizlas, and had a special place in his heart for his dog, Princess.
In addition to Carmen, Ed is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Lynn Gross of Windsor and Peggy Swisher of Brooklyn, NY; their husbands, Dodd Gross and Chris Slowik; and his granddaughter, Cassie Slowik. Ed was a devoted and proud father to Jenny and Peggy, and delighted in his role as Gramps to Cassie. He is also survived by his nephews Tony and Jimmy Fatta, who he enjoyed taking fishing as boys; his half-sister Vinnie Mackison, his half-brother Peter Swisher, and his half-sisters, Tina Swisher and Sally Ferrara.
A service will be held at Clyde W. Kraft Funeral home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512, on Saturday, July 8, at 11 a.m. There will be no public viewing; however, the family will receive family and friends one hour prior to the service. A private burial will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to PA Caring for K-9s (https://www.pack9rescue.org/) in his memory, where Ed rescued his dog Haley six months ago.