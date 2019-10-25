Charles Edward Seitz, 86, of Orleans,IN, formally of Elizabethtown, PA, passed away at 7:20 AM on October 21, 2019 at his home.
He was born July 14, 1933 in Elizabethtown, PA, the son of James Earl and Anna (Schmidt) Seitz.
He married Linda Ann (Robinson) Seitz on September 11, 1997 and she survives.
He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Mitchell and a member of the Orleans American Legion Post 69. He was a veteran of Korean War and served in the U.S. Army. He worked for many years at Alcoa in Lancaster, PA as a production planner.
He is survived by his wife of Orleans; one son, Charles Edward Seitz Jr. of Alexandria, VA; three daughters, Stephanie Lynn Seitz of Redlands, CA, Melissa Ann Seitz-Medford of Drexel Hill, PA and Loretta Polaski of Orleans; three grandchildren, Alex, Seth and Megan and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings.
The funeral will be on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Ochs-Tetrick Funeral Home with Father Rick Eldred officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Orleans.
Friends are invited to visitation at the funeral home on Thursday from 12:00 PM until service time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mary Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at ochstetrick.net