Charles Edward Graff, 89, a resident of Landis Homes, Lititz, formerly of Stevens, passed away December 5, 2019. Born in Duncannon, PA, he was the son of the late Charles and Eleanor (Hetrick) Graff. Charles was the husband of Edith Post Graff. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in October.
Charles was a graduate of Duncannon High School and the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in Hershey. He retired from the State Police in 1981 as a Corporal following 25 years of service. He patrolled the Pennsylvania Turnpike, serving in Somerset, Gibsonia, Plymouth Meeting, and Bowmansville.
Charles was a 4-year veteran of the Marine Corps who served as a sergeant in the Korean War. As such, he was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Adamstown. Charles was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police in the Robert D. Lapp Memorial Lodge. He was proud to be a 32nd degree Mason with the Ephrata Lodge 665 Free and Accepted Masons. In addition, he was a member of the Lancaster County Lodge of Perfection and Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Valley of Reading.
For over 40 years, Charles was a member of Peace United Church of Christ, Denver, having served on the church council and as a trustee. He enjoyed spending time with family, and woodworking. In addition to his wife, Charles is survived by a son, David Lee, husband of Brooke (Walker) Graff, and two granddaughters, Kendall and Jillian Graff. He is also survived by one nephew and eight nieces. He was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Graff, and sisters Nancy Diehl, Alice Berrier, and twin sister, Sara Hill.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Charles' memorial service on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. at Peace United Church of Christ, 37 East Swartzville Road, Denver, PA with a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will be held immediately after, at Muddy Creek Cemetery, Denver.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charles' memory can be made to Peace UCC at www.peaceunitedchurch.org or Troopers Helping Troopers https://www.troopershelpingtroopers.org/help/.
Obituary lovingly written by Charles' family.
