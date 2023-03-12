Charles Edward Brubaker, affectionately known as "Charlie" or "Ed", 73, of Manheim, died Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Pleasant View Communities, Manheim. He was the loving husband of Mary Sue Hess Brubaker; they were married January 10, 1970, and were married for 53 years. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Rufus M. and Anna Ruth (Hostetter) Brubaker. Ed suffered from the ramifications of NF-2. He lived his life with dignity and grace and was an inspiration to those who knew him. He was a talented refrigeration technician and former partner in Rufus Brubaker Refrigeration that was started by his father Rufus. He was also a former employee of the Williams Service Co., of York, PA. He and his wife Mary Sue were both graduates of Manheim Central High School, class of 1967. In his earlier years, he was a member of the former White Oak Church of the Brethren, the former Middle Creek Church of the Brethren, and presently a member of Calvary Church and Open Door ABF. His talents included a beautiful voice. He sang in the Elizabethtown Men's Mennonite Chorus, and The New Creations, a contemporary gospel group, in his younger years. With the help of family and friends he made improvements to a property he and his wife bought in Bradford County, that was severely damaged by fire in 1981. His wife often jokingly said anybody any smarter would have lit a match and burned the rest of it down. It brought much enjoyment to the family over the years. He enjoyed motorcycles, the outdoors, nature, and especially many good hunting and fishing trips to West Virginia, New York, Canada and Alaska with family and friends. "Ed" also enjoyed his John Deere tractor, his Gator, scuba diving (earlier years), farming food plots, muzzle loading, and reloading shells.
In addition to his wife Mary Sue, he was the loving father to son Mark Daniel (Melissa Gingrich), and grandfather to Austin S., Carson W. and Kayla J. Brubaker. He was also the loving father to Jennifer Lynn Martin (Jason), and grandfather to Alaina Marie and Clayton Edward Martin; a brother to Kenneth R. (Martha) Brubaker, Shirley R. Eshleman (Glenn), and Marilyn L. Wiegand. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law Fred Weigand.
Each person who knew him has their own thoughts and memories of a life well lived to the best of his ability. His whole life was devoted to the good Lord, and his family and friends celebrate the man of God he was. What a man!! Thank you to the supportive family and friends, the friendships and caring staff of Pleasant View Communities, and compassionate care of members of Four Seasons Hospice.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to a time of visitation with the family at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
