Charles E. Wolfe, 87, of Cedar Run, PA passed away at the Valley View Retirement Community in Belleville, PA on Friday November 18, 2022. He was born August 28, 1935 in Coaldale, PA to Frank and Margaret (Burns) Wolfe. Charles graduated from Marion Catholic High School and Thaddeus Stevens Trade School. Upon graduating from Stevens he was employed by Armstrong World Industries in Lancaster, PA. On September 13, 1958 he married Joann Roman with whom he shared 60 years of marriage; she preceded him in death on April 14, 2019. He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Wellsboro, PA, and loved hunting and fishing in his beloved Pine Creek Valley. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home in Wellsboro, PA. www.tusseymosher.com.
