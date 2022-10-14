Charles E. Welsh, Sr., 79, of East Earl, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy. He was the husband of Barbara Ann Hillard Welsh. Born in New Holland, he was the son of the late Rupert "Jim" and Edith Ream Welsh.
Charles had retired from Leffler Energy where he had worked for 20 years. In his retirement he enjoyed being a car runner for New Holland Auto Group. He was a member of Pequea E.C. Church. Charles served in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was a member of the American Legion Post 662 in New Holland, and the V.F.W. Post 7418 in Gap.
Surviving besides his wife is a son, Charles, Jr. husband of Christy Siemonof Welsh of Millington, MD; a daughter, Lisa wife of Charles Craft of New Holland; four grandchildren, Haley Killinger, Cameron Killinger fianc of Julia Mylin, Matthew Welsh and Faith Craft; two brothers, Donald husband of Janet Boley Welsh of Gap, and John husband of Sandy Sargent Welsh of Gap; four sisters, Janet wife of Bill Shumate of Brownstown, Patsy wife of Marty Reifsnyder of Terre Hill, Evelyn Houck of Gap, and Joyce Miller of Gap. He was preceded in death by two brothers James and Raymond Welsh and by sisters Mary Jane Myers and Thelma Jean Welsh.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, October 17, at 11:00 AM at Beck Funeral Home, 315 E. Main St., New Holland, PA with Pastor Jesse Bills officiating. Interment with military honors will be in the Pequea Presbyterian Cemetery. Viewings will be held at the funeral home on Sunday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and on Monday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care or Pequea E. C. Church. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.BeckFuneral.com