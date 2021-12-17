Charles E. Suloff, 77, of Manheim, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. He was the loving husband of Christine Ulrich Suloff with whom he celebrated 53 years of marriage on November 29th. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Clyde A. and Florence Winger Suloff. After spending much of his youth in foster homes, he graduated from Donegal H.S. in 1962. He then earned a B.S. in Agronomy from Delaware Valley University.
Charles worked at Farm Credit Services for 28 years, serving as senior vice president of credit. Prior to working at Farm Credit Services, he was a Penn State Agriculture Extension Agent for 10 years. Following his retirement, he enjoyed leading farm tours for Kreider Farms.
Charles was a member of Lititz United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Berks County History Center, the Johannes Schwalm Historical Association, served as the financial chairman for Jordan United Church of Christ and president of the Parkland H.S. Wrestling Booster Club. He was a devoted troop leader with Boy Scout Troop 72 in Fogelsville and was president of the West Reading Lions Club.
He dedicated many diligent hours researching his family ancestry. In his retirement, Charles co-authored a genealogy book with his wife, compiling family stories and the history of his ancestors. The book is a family treasure and will be passed down to future generations.
Charles was a great conversationalist engaging family and friends in a variety of topics. His granddaughters were fond of his story telling. He cherished time with his children, granddaughters and many friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Julie married to Jarred Weachter of Sellersville, and Eric married to Amy Suloff of Kalamazoo, Michigan; his granddaughters Ashlyn, Isabella, and Abigail; his brother, William married to Doris Suloff; his sisters, Sandra Bender, and MaryAnn married to William Jones; and his sister-in-law Sue Suloff. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Clyde Suloff and David Suloff Eckrote.
Friends will be received on Monday, December 20, 2021 at the Lititz United Methodist Church, 201 Market Street, Lititz, PA 17543 from noon to 1:00 p.m., with the Memorial Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be private in Fairview Cemetery in Shillington.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Charles’ memory to the Lititz United Methodist Church at the above address. To send a condolence, please visit: