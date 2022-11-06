Charles E. Moore, Sr., 81 of Lancaster, passed away October 27, 2022. A native of Lancaster, he was born to the late Martha and Robert A. Moore, Sr. Charles worked as a HVAC technician. He started his career at Goodhart and Sons, from there he worked at Harry A. Ressler and Sons in Mountville, he went on to Frey Lutz Corp., where he retired. He also served for many years as a member of the fire police of Highville Fire Company.
Charles enjoyed the outdoors. He was fond of spending time in his cabin and hunting. He was active in the community and maintained memberships to the American Legion in Newport, Moose in Millersville, Riverside Camping Association and the VFW of both Millersville and Mountville which he would attend with his brother Bobby and significant other Gerda. Charles loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren dearly and found joy in spending time with them. He also loved his dog Pele very much, who passed away before him.
He is survived by his partner Gerda Berger Musser, with whom he lived 19 years, his children Charles E. Moore, Jr. (wife Gail) and Dorlene R. VanArsdale; his siblings Robert A. Moore, Jr., Pearl Pabon (husband Jose) and Paul Moore (wife Christy); and 3 granddaughters and 5 great-grandsons. Along with his parents, Charles is preceded in his passing by his brother Park Moore.
A memorial service will be held on November 11, 2022 at Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church of Creswell, 1165 Letort Rd., Conestoga. Family invites guests for a visitation beginning at 2PM with a service to follow at 3PM. Interment at Creswell Cemetery will take place after the conclusion of service.
