Charles E. Lorah, 93, of Ephrata Manor, died Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. His wife of 66 years, Elmo A. (Laidig) Lorah, survives.
Born in Bowmansville, he was the son of the late Harry Daniel and Annetta Irene (Fox) Lorah.
Charlie worked as a machinist in the textile industry until his retirement. He also worked for Blue Ball National Bank and was a caretaker for Center Union Cemetery.
He was a member of St. John Center Lutheran Church.
He was a life-long wearer of flannel shirts, a hunter of deer with the Dead Eye Hunting Camp, a fisher of whatever was biting, an avid collector of stamps, a forever Phillies fan. He had a deep appreciation for a properly mown lawn, good home cooking and a fresh cup of hot tea. He was a woodworker, a jokester, a master at card games, and a watcher of Western movies.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter Deborah Lorah of Bowmansville.
He was preceded in death by a brother, three sisters, and a half-sister.
His memorial service will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Donecker Chapel of Ephrata Manor, 99 Bethany Rd., Ephrata with Rev. Thomas Darr officiating. Interment will be in Center Union Cemetery following a luncheon. The family will receive friends at the chapel on Friday from 10- 11 a.m. Kindly omit flowers.
If desired, memorial contributions may be sent to St. John Center Lutheran Church, 599 Reading Rd., East Earl, PA 17519. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.